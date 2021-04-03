Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,658 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 39,201 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Integra LifeSciences worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 19.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,173 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $1,061,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $5,000,066.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at $698,759,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,037,886 shares of company stock valued at $70,946,453 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Shares of IART opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 101.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.63.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

