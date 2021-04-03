Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,517 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Citigroup started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $64.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.28 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

