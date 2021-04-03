Vortex Defi Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00028519 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.