VoteCoin (VOT) Achieves Market Cap of $75,235.55

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $75,235.55 and $49.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00284351 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00072475 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00095773 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 127,313,750 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

