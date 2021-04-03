VouchForMe (IPL) Reaches Market Cap of $851,576.98

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $851,576.98 and $2,237.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00052102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.11 or 0.00676998 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00069579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027463 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,613,171 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

