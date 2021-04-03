W Green Pay Price Reaches $0.0117 on Exchanges (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $205,517.53 and approximately $71,372.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00052759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.12 or 0.00678625 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00069932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00028049 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.