W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $76.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.048 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

