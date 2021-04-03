Wagerr Price Tops $0.11 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $23.06 million and $90,583.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 107.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00026998 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,303,258 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

