Wanchain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16.80 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $281.52 million and $16.80 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00002829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.63 or 0.00279588 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027499 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.01 or 0.03078986 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

