Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43,294 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Waters worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 257,061 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Waters by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after acquiring an additional 187,823 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Waters by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,786,000 after purchasing an additional 171,719 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Waters by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 164,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Waters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,807 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $284.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.18. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $171.38 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

