wave edu coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One wave edu coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. wave edu coin has a market capitalization of $252,107.16 and $1.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, wave edu coin has traded up 215.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00075376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.60 or 0.00297632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00090989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.05 or 0.00752641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00027883 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015203 BTC.

About wave edu coin

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com

wave edu coin Coin Trading

