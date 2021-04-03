Waves Enterprise Market Cap Tops $12.00 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and approximately $603,767.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00075168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.59 or 0.00329505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.13 or 0.00777127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00091224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00027515 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

