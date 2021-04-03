Waves One Day Trading Volume Tops $98.39 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Waves has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.10 or 0.00020695 BTC on major exchanges. Waves has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $98.39 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010560 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,748,214 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

