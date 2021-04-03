WaykiChain (WICC) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.60 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One WaykiChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000686 BTC on major exchanges. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $83.69 million and $15.60 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00052020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.47 or 0.00672142 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00027328 BTC.

WaykiChain Token Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

