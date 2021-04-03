WazirX Price Hits $1.76 on Major Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 271.6% higher against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00003030 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $417.76 million and $140.76 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00075887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.00329289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.15 or 0.00777319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00090849 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027644 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00016491 BTC.

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

