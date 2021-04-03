Webflix Token (WFX) Price Reaches $0.0007

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded up 250.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Webflix Token has a market cap of $3.59 million and $2,208.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webflix Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Webflix Token has traded up 674.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Webflix Token Profile

WFX is a token. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,093,984,493 tokens. Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO . Webflix Token’s official website is www.webflix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

Webflix Token Token Trading

