WeBlock Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,768.00 (WON)

WeBlock (CURRENCY:WON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, WeBlock has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One WeBlock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeBlock has a total market capitalization of $78,336.91 and $8,768.00 worth of WeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00074510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.47 or 0.00296178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00091180 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.45 or 0.00754476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00027723 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00015692 BTC.

WeBlock Token Profile

WeBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,505,536 tokens. The official message board for WeBlock is medium.com/@WeBlock . The official website for WeBlock is www.weblock.vip

Buying and Selling WeBlock

