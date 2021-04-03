Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,643 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.18% of Kindred Biosciences worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 108,527 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 590,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 82,548 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIN opened at $5.00 on Friday. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a current ratio of 12.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. Analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIN. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

In related news, Director Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $65,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $1,104,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,418. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

