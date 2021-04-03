Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,266 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 51,229 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DCF opened at $9.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $9.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

