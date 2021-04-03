Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 3,267 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Cimpress worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $283,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cimpress by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Cimpress to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $219,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $103.56 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.60.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

