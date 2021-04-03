Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,111 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.26% of ProPetro worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,197,000 after buying an additional 754,132 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ProPetro by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PUMP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ProPetro to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

In other ProPetro news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUMP opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

