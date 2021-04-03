Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,170 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Westpac Banking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Shares of NYSE WBK opened at $18.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. Westpac Banking Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.