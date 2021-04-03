Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 199,406 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.43% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 743,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 230,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,619,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 199,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $4.82 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

