Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,910 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 27,838 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of 3D Systems worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,731 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DDD opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. Research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

