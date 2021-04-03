Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 55,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,904,000 after buying an additional 180,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 268,410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,916,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $26.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.60 million, a PE ratio of -67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

