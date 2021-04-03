Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 313.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,271 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of SciPlay worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 11.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SCPL. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $16.64 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.