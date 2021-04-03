Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.59% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the third quarter valued at about $594,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 46,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 7,742.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOCL opened at $68.41 on Friday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34.

