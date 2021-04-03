Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.96 Million Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of The Andersons worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Andersons by 284.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 212,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,868,000 after buying an additional 190,905 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 1,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 204,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 188,172 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Andersons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,341,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ANDE shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Andersons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.00 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $30.83.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

