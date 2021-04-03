Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of NuStar Energy worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NS. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $17.76 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

