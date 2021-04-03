Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.03 Million Position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,255 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 5.92% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.74 million, a PE ratio of -108.89 and a beta of 0.85. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $147,097.86. 28.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.