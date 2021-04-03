Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.28% of Saul Centers worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BFS opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $964.59 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.06. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

