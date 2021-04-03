Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157,004 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

