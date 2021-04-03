Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.71% of MEI Pharma worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in MEI Pharma by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 79,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth $53,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

In related news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $3.39 on Friday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.