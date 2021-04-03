Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of SiTime worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SiTime by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $105.30 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $151.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.73 and a 200 day moving average of $103.77. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -152.61 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $278,344.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,273,179.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,138 shares of company stock worth $1,801,733 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.