Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.16 Million Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.30% of Echo Global Logistics worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ECHO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $846.93 million, a P/E ratio of 132.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $34.61.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,137.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

