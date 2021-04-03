Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.81% of Pure Cycle worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 3,948,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after buying an additional 396,005 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 81.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the third quarter valued at $94,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.26 million, a PE ratio of 168.27 and a beta of 0.59. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2.24%.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.