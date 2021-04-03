Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 129.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.61% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COPX. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $36.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $41.05.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

