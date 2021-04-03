Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.37% of Nautilus worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nautilus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NLS. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $494.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

