Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $1.99 Million in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 190,046 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.29% of USA Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USAT. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,306,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

USAT stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $784.74 million, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.10.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.43 million. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USAT has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. USA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

