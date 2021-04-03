Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255,497 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of BGC Partners worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BGC Partners by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BGC Partners by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGCP opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.