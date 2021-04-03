Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,476 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Aegon were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Aegon by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period.

Get Aegon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. Aegon has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Aegon Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.