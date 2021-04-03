Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 35,937 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Alphatec worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $116,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 620,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,360,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,387 shares of company stock valued at $953,404. 28.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

