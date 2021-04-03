Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases Shares of 87,226 Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.05% of Velodyne Lidar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

VLDR opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.57. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.