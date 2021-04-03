Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.40% of The Eastern worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EML. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Eastern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Eastern by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of The Eastern by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EML opened at $26.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $166.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.11. The Eastern Company has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter. The Eastern had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells various engineered solutions for various industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Hardware, Security Products, and Metal Products. The Industrial Hardware segment designs, manufactures, and markets custom and standard vehicular and industrial hardware, including turnkey returnable packaging solutions; passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, and hinges; mirrors and mirror-cameras; light-weight sleeper boxes; and truck bodies.

