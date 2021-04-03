Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,148 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.35% of ViewRay worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ViewRay by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 331,670 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ViewRay by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 18,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ViewRay by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 335,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRAY stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. On average, analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

VRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

