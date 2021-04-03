Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 14,183 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $35.43.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

