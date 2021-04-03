Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 164,030 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 164,030 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 78,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HIO opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

