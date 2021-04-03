Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 16,921 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,921 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.40% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1,554.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $25.82 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $672.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMTL. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

