Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 19,653 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,653 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $131,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.97 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $17.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

