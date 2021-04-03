Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 21,001 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.33% of Tenneco worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEN. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEN opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $714.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $67,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Metcalf bought 17,100 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $200,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,841,977 shares of company stock valued at $138,047,269 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

